The Southampton Board of Education has appointed its interim superintendent, Nicholas Dyno, to a permanent post as the school’s top administrator.

Dyno, 55, who has served as interim superintendent since April and was the former high school principal, was appointed by the Southampton Board of Education at its meeting Tuesday. Dyno’s term runs until June 30, 2020, and his annual salary is $220,000 a year.

“Dr. Dyno possesses the professional experience, innovative vision, desire to engage our entire school community and personal integrity to lead Southampton to the next level of success,” said Board of Education President Roberta O. Hunter.

Dyno has more than 20 years’ administrative experience. Over the past 11 years, he has served as principal of Southampton High School, as the district’s assistant superintendent for instruction and, ultimately and most recently, as interim superintendent.

Dyno began his career in education in 1985 as a secondary school guidance counselor in the Poughkeepsie City School District. He holds a bachelor’s degree in music education from Berklee College of Music, a master’s degree in counselor education from Marywood College and a doctorate in educational administration from Dowling College.

“I look forward to being a part of the district’s future and working together with all stakeholders to shape the educational experience for the community’s young learners,” Dyno said in a statement.

He was appointed interim after former superintendent, Scott Farina, resigned last year. Southampton school officials had said in a statement then that the board had hired an attorney to look into claims of misconduct regarding Farina. The district did not elaborate and a spokeswoman said earlier this week that the district had no comment regarding the investigation.

Soon after the investigation was announced, a lawyer for Farina said that misconduct allegations made against him were untrue, attributing a district investigation to “unsubstantiated claims by an ex-girlfriend.” His attorney could not immediately be reached Thursday morning.