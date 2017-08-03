The state education commissioner on Thursday barred the Massapequa school district from canceling its plan to move the system’s sixth-graders to Berner Middle School when classes begin next month until she makes a final decision in the matter.

Commissioner MaryEllen Elia’s one-page order came in response to a lengthy petition from district residents, who objected to the Massapequa school board’s July 13 reversal of the long-planned sixth-grade move. The petition was filed July 20 with the state Education Department in Albany.

With Elia’s unusual order, it appears the district’s 550 sixth-graders could begin the 2017-18 school year on Sept. 6 at Berner — rather than in the six elementary schools throughout the system. The middle school now has the seventh and eighth grades, with anticipated enrollment this fall of 1,076 students.

District officials plan to address the issue at Thursday night’s school board meeting, a spokeswoman said. The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. in the Massapequa High School auditorium, with the public segment expected to begin at 8 p.m.

Superintendent Lucille Iconis, a strong supporter of the middle school’s expansion to include sixth grade, could not immediately be reached Thursday for comment.

School board president Tim Taylor, one of three trustees who voted last month against the sixth-graders’ move, said of Elia’s order in a telephone interview, “I haven’t exactly seen what she wrote. Obviously, I’m not happy right now.”

“I have to consult with counsel before I make any statement,” Taylor said. “Not happy about it at all.”

The other two school board members who voted to halt the sixth-grade move — Brian Butler and Joe LaBella — could not immediately be reached for comment. Butler, elected to the panel in May, had made stopping the change his primary campaign issue.

Rose Stein, one of the parents who signed the petition, said Thursday she is “very appreciative that the New York State commissioner took her time and considered the community’s opinion, and she is doing what is right by our sixth-grade students.”

“It’s not a celebratory moment, because we know there will be people who are going to be unhappy with this decision,” said Stein, who has three children in district schools. “I hope now that the New York State commissioner has stepped in and made this decision for us as a community, we can come together and help support this first class moving into Berner.”

The issue has caused furor in the South Shore community.

The school board, after months of meetings and study, voted 3-2 in February 2016 to expand Berner to include the sixth grade.

Iconis, along with many educators and parents, had advocated for sixth-graders’ inclusion in a middle school environment, with more varied academic offerings, clubs and extracurricular activities.

Other parents just as earnestly had opposed the move, saying they preferred the nurturing atmosphere of the elementary schools and it was best to delay the transition to middle school.

Berner’s expansion was set for the start of the coming school year.

The district had hired and reassigned teachers and staff, reconfigured classrooms and changed bus-load levels. In June, the students’ moving-up from fifth grade was celebrated with special certificates, a boat cruise, and with bagel breakfasts and dances.

Then, with the change in the school board’s membership after the May election came the trustees’ 3-2 vote on July 13 to undo the reorganization plan and the subsequent petition to the state education commissioner.

The agenda for Thursday night’s meeting, which was set before Elia’s action Thursday, included an item to rescind the appointments of six teachers, including three in the guidance area, and one each in the areas of family and consumer science, technology and world languages.