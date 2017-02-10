State school officials announced Friday that high school graduation rates continued to inch up with the Class of 2016, and that they were dealing with complaints from some teachers, parents and others on Long Island and elsewhere that diploma requirements were too onerous.

Statewide, 79.4 percent of students who entered high school in 2012 obtained diplomas on time last spring, according to the state Education Department. That graduation rate was up from 78.1 percent in the spring of 2015, and 76.4 percent in 2014.

Education officials, who are pushing for more state financial assistance to schools, said that the achievement gap remains wide between schoolchildren in poor and affluent areas of the state — especially for those with limited English. A rise in dropout rates was reported for students categorized as English language learners, with the greatest concentration in New York City.

“While the state’s overall graduation rate went up slightly, we must find more effective ways to address the achievement gaps that continue to impact far too many of our children — particularly those students for whom English is not their first language,” said Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa of the Bronx in a prepared statement.

As an example of that gap, state officials said that 94.6 percent of students in “low needs” districts — that is, systems with low levels of poverty — graduated on time. The comparable rate in high-needs districts was 70.7 percent.

Albany officials also noted that they were continuing to provide more options for students who found it difficult to pass Regents examinations required for graduation. In June, for example, the Board of Regents, which sets statewide educational policy, approved new rules allowing more students to file appeals, whenever they fail to meet the usual diploma requirements.

“It’s important for schools to offer multiple pathways to earn a high school diploma as well as career and technical programs,” said state Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia.

The state until recently has pressed for higher graduation standards, requiring more and more students to pass Regents exams, which are written at a college-prep level.

In 2011, state education officials phased out Regents Competency Tests, known as RCTs, which were far less difficult than Regents exams and administered to many students with learning disabilities.

But there has been pushback.

On Tuesday night, for example, more than 300 teachers, school board members and parents gathered at South Side High School in Rockville Centre for a forum on diploma standards. A procession of parents and others came to microphones to declare that students were at risk of not graduating, with several calling for reinstatement of the RCT minimum-competency tests.

“We must do more to expand diploma options for all students, because the ability to pass a Regents exam should not dictate or limit a student’s potential to succeed after school,” said state Sen. John E. Brooks (D-Seaford), one of the panelists at the forum.

Brooks went on to say that he himself struggled academically in high school because of an undiagnosed learning disorder.

The forum was organized by another Democratic colleague, state Sen. Todd Kaminsky of Long Beach. Chancellor Rosa also attended and participated in a panel discussion, as did Roger Tilles of Great Neck, who represents Long Island on the Regents board.

Kaminsky and Tilles also teamed up a year ago in an appearance before a rally on diploma issues held in Cedarhurst.

One of those issues revolves around graduation certificates known as Career Development and Occupational Studies Commencement Credentials. Such credentials are available to students both in regular and special education who meet certain training requirements, but do not score well enough on Regents exams to receive diplomas.

Growing numbers of parents and educators, including several at Tuesday’s forum, have said that the certificates are worthless in adult life because employers demand some form of diploma.

Some of the critics want the state to return to the use of IEP diplomas, which recognized special education students who completed their training plans.

IEP diplomas were eliminated by the Regents starting in the 2013-14 school year. One argument leveled against such documents was that completion of individualized plans, often involving life skills such as dressing oneself, did not reflect achievement generally associated with a high school diploma.