A Regents Geometry exam question did not have “one clear and correct answer” and should be rescored to give all students credit, according to a notice posted on the state Education Department website.
Question 24, which looks at two mathematically similar triangles, had a “discrepancy in the wording,” according to the note, which was sent to teachers Tuesday.
Originally, students who marked answer choice 2 were given credit for the multiple-choice question. All students who took the June 16 test, including those who did not select an answer, should receive credit for the question, according to the note.
The discrepancy was first noticed by Ben Catalfo, 16, of East Setauket, who later started a petition calling on state officials to have the question marked correct for all test takers.
The online petition has gotten more than 2,600 signatures since it was created last week.
