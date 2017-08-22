The number of students statewide achieving proficiency on Common Core tests given in grades three through eight rose in both English and math by more than 1 percentage point over 2016, the state Education Department announced Tuesday.

About 40 percent of eligible students who took the exams got those marks, with more than 900,000 across the state taking the exams, the agency said.

Meanwhile, the percentage of students statewide who opted out of the controversial tests in the spring stood at about 19 percent — a 2 percentage-point drop from last year, the department said.

On the English Language Arts test, 39.8 percent of eligible students scored at levels indicating proficiency, a 1.9 percentage-point rise from the statewide result the year previous. The exam, given in April, was taken by 939,983 students in grades three through eight.

On the math test, 40.2 percent of eligible students reached proficiency, a 1.1 percentage-point increase from 2016. That test was taken in May by 909,106 students in grades three through eight statewide, the department said.

The figures were the first official picture of the spring’s test outcomes that the Education Department has provided.

Test refusals are a major issue on the Island, which has been the epicenter of a boycott movement that put New York State in the national spotlight. The spring tests were the fifth consecutive year of student opt-outs.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

A Newsday survey that collected responses from 116 of the Island’s 124 public school districts on the ELA’s administration showed that more than 97,000 students in Nassau and Suffolk counties — 51.2 percent of those eligible — refused to take the exam. Similar results were recorded from the math test.

Newsday also previously found that boycott exam results in the spring were more mixed upstate, with some areas reporting a decline in test refusals and others reporting little change from opt-out rates in 2016.

In response to boycotts, state education officials have conducted a major overhaul of academic standards, which could win final approval by the Board of Regents as soon as next month.

The revised version has been renamed Next Generation Learning Standards, dropping the long-controversial Common Core label associated with the national academic standards that were promulgated by the National Governors Association and the Council of Chief State School Officers in 2009-10.

State officials also plan to encourage greater student participation in next spring’s round of tests, in accordance with federal law that requires at least 95 percent of eligible students to be assessed each year.

Under draft regulations, districts and schools with a pattern of low test participation would be required to develop improvement plans. Districts with schools that do not improve would have to eventually contract with regional BOCES to update their improvement plans, and the Education Department could intervene as well.

The Regents Board is scheduled to vote on the draft regulations next month. If the rules are approved, they would be submitted to the U.S. Department of Education for final review.

In 2013, when the more rigorous Common Core tests were given for the first time, scores plunged and many districts reported signs of students in distress. Teachers in many districts complained that they also felt the pressure because, as Albany officials later acknowledged, the state Education Department was late in distributing curriculum guidelines showing how lessons based on the national Common Core academic standards could successfully be taught.

Adding to the pressures, the state was simultaneously pushing forward with a new job-evaluation system in which teachers and principals were to be rated in large part based upon students’ test performance. The Regents subsequently placed a moratorium on tying students’ scores to those job ratings until the 2019-20 school year.