They're young, gifted and full of good character.

Meet nine Long Island students nominated by school staff members for Newsday.com's feature, Students to Watch. These well-rounded achievers work hard at honing their skills. They're also known for their positive, can-do attitudes.

Elizabeth Marge, Patchogue-Medford High School (Credit: Gina Romani) (Credit: Gina Romani) HOMETOWN: Medford

AGE: 17

GRADE: 12

WHY YOU SHOULD WATCH HER:

Marge, who is in the top 5 percent of her graduating class, is "not only one of our top academic students ... but she also has an abundance of compassion," guidance counselor Gina Romani said.

A student representative on the Board of Education, Marge also holds posts as president of the school's General Organization and Peer Mentoring groups. She also helped create the Patchogue-Medford High School Compassion Fund, which helps students and families dealing with life-altering issues, and the Hall of Heroes, which honors alumni who have served in the U.S. military.

Romani said Marge, who meets with the school principal and district superintendent monthly, is "the voice of all students in our district." Marge plans to pursue a career in constitutional law.



Amy De Lury, Sachem North High School (Credit: Gregg McGrath) (Credit: Gregg McGrath) HOMETOWN: Lake Ronkonkoma

AGE: 15

GRADE: 10

WHY YOU SHOULD WATCH HER:

As part of Sachem North's science research program, De Lury is investigating methods to neutralize carbon monoxide gas. "Amy has impressed me with the level of desire to engage in the scientific process in an effort to understand the world around her," her teacher, Gregg McGrath, said.

De Lury's goal is to become a scientist studying dementia and prion diseases, but her interests extend beyond science, McGrath said. She is also enrolled in AP classes including world history and statistics, and is active in the school's Model UN.



Tyler Moran, Longwood High School (Credit: Laura Aliperti) (Credit: Laura Aliperti) HOMETOWN: Yaphank

AGE: 18

GRADE: 12

WHY YOU SHOULD WATCH HIM:

"Tyler is an amazingly talented, bright and charismatic young man," guidance counselor Laura Aliperti said.

Moran, who is in the top 10 percent of his graduating class, has a passion for the performing arts. He was a member of the NYSSMA all-state chorus and has starred in several school plays and musicals, including playing the leading role of Prince Christopher in "Cinderella."

"Tyler's talent as a vocalist and actor is truly captivating" Aliperti said.

Moran has yet to decide where he will attend college but plans to major in either performing arts or music education.



Caroline Munn, Garden City High School (Credit: Audra Scharf) (Credit: Audra Scharf) HOMETOWN: Garden City

AGE: 17

GRADE: 12

WHY YOU SHOULD WATCH HER:

Munn is the creator behind two programs at the Mary Brennan INN, a soup kitchen in Hempstead. One is Brennan's Birthday Bash, which celebrates the birthdays of guests at the inn during the last week of each month. Through the program, more than 50 celebrations have been held, many for people who said it was their first every birthday party, according to Audra Scharf, a family friend of Munn.

The other is Night Night, Sleep Tight, which provides nighttime items such as pajamas and nightlights for children at the inn's emergency shelters. Munn developed this program with a financial grant she received after she was selected as a HERlead Fellow (formerly the ANNpower Vital Voices Initiative).

An honors student at Garden City High School, Munn is part of the the Latin and Spanish honor societies, plays field hockey and is captain of the golf team. In the fall she will attend Trinity College.



Adam Canarick, Syosset High School (Credit: Veronica Ade) (Credit: Veronica Ade) HOMETOWN: Woodbury

AGE: 17

GRADE: 12

WHY YOU SHOULD WATCH HIM:

Canarick was named a Regeneron Science Talent Search scholar and his project was inspired by his community service. Canarick, who plays for Syosset's tennis team, volunteered with the Special Olympics in this sport. His time there gave him the idea for his project for the science competition, which was to design a prosthetic tennis racket that allows amputees to play the game.

Veronica Ade, Canarick's science research teacher, said he "has a kind and caring nature about him," and is "always striving to help others in any way possible."

Through the school's Interact Club, of which he is currently co-president, he has also helped organize events benefiting the Island Gift of Life Foundation, which provides financial assistance and other related support services to patients with life-threatening illnesses.

In the fall, Canarick will attend the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.



Sean Duclay, Walt Whitman High School (Credit: Carolyn Dooley) (Credit: Carolyn Dooley) HOMETOWN: Huntington Station

AGE: 17

GRADE: 12

WHY YOU SHOULD WATCH HIM:

Duclay and his brother, Killian, co-founded a program to help veterans, including those who are wounded or suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. Called SailAhead, it invites servicemen and women out to sea, using sailing and the ocean as a form of therapy.

Carolyn Dooley, Duclay's school counselor, said the program provides an "often new and liberating experience." Since it was founded in the winter of 2013, SailAhead has worked with hundreds of veterans.



Kristina Lollo, Locust Valley High School (Credit: Kristina Lollo; Melanie Mooney) (Credit: Kristina Lollo; Melanie Mooney) HOMETOWN: Bayville

AGE: 18

GRADE: 12

WHY YOU SHOULD WATCH HER:

Lollo is "an excellent role model for future generations of artists and activists," according to art teacher Melanie Mooney.

Lollo's artwork has been featured at the Art Supervisors Association's All-County art exhibit in 2015 and in 2017. Last year, she won second place at the Engel & Volkers Harvest Festival Art Show.

Her passion is creating pieces depicting social issues "to raise awareness and make people question the values they hold." Her work covers topics including gender equality, immigration and animal rights.

"She creates artwork that symbolizes the oppressed and powerless," Mooney said.

Lollo is also the co-president of the school's animal rights club. She is currently organizing a movie night to raise funds and educate her classmates on issues related to this cause.

Lollo has yet to decide where she will attend college, but plans on studying animation and illustration, and nutrition.



Vito Arujau, Syosset High School (Credit: Mike Murtha) (Credit: Mike Murtha) HOMETOWN: Syosset

AGE: 17

GRADE: 12

WHY YOU SHOULD WATCH HIM:

Arujau completed a decorated high school wrestling career in February, winning his fourth state title and finishing with a career record of 216-1. The three-year team captain also had the highest grade-point average in the state in his weight class, according to Syosset wrestling coach Mike Murtha.



"Vito is an intelligent, dedicated and personable young man," Murtha said. "He realizes that success can only be obtained through hard work and approaching each task with a positive attitude."

Arujau will continue wrestling in the fall at Cornell University.



