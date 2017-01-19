Long Island teachers are expected to rally in Bay Shore Thursday against Betsy DeVos, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to be the next secretary of education.

DeVos, a Michigan billionaire and Republican mega-donor who has faced contentious confirmation hearings this week, has been criticized as a longtime aggressive advocate for charter schools and private-school voucher programs. Opponents have said she also has no experience with public schools.

The rally, according to a flier, is planned for 3 p.m. outside the Bay Shore Classroom Teachers Association office, 45 Third Ave.

Mike Krieger, social studies teacher and president of the Bay Shore Classroom Teachers Association, said the rally and others efforts against DeVos represent “the fight for the soul of American public education. Together, we must stand up and say: ‘Educational justice is social justice for educators, working families, the labor movement, women, and of course, our children.’ ”

The planned rally is among the latest steps taken locally against DeVos and part of a national effort underway Thursday in what has been called “A National Day of Action.” That effort was organized by the Alliance to Reclaim Our Schools and has the support of New York State United Teachers.

According to the NYSUT website, the union’s board of directors passed a resolution in December to take part in the Day of Action in “direct response to the controversial nomination of Betsy DeVos for U.S. Secretary of Education, a clear sign the president-elect will follow through on his plan to privatize public education.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

In December, the Patchogue-Medford Board of Education approved a resolution opposing her confirmation.

That resolution said that DeVos is a “candidate lacking any credentials as an educator, experience in the administration and management of public schools, demonstrating a predisposition toward and a long history of support for charter schools and school voucher programs which eviscerate free and appropriate public education.”

Trump in news reports has called her “a brilliant and passionate education advocate,” and DeVos has pledged to oversee a “transformational change” in U.S. education.