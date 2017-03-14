Three Long Island students are among 40 high school seniors vying for top prizes Tuesday night in the final round of the Regeneron Science Talent Search in Washington, D.C.

Nathaniel Lee and Archana Verma, both of Jericho High School, and Emily Peterson of Smithtown High School East in St. James — all age 17 — presented their projects to judges along with the other national finalists in the prestigious competition.

The Regeneron Science Talent Search previously was sponsored by Intel and Westinghouse. This is the first year that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, a Westchester County firm, is hosting the contest, which began in 1942. The company has committed to a 10-year, $100 million investment and has increased the prize money for winners.

The national finalists hail from 34 high schools in 17 states and are competing for $1.8 million in awards, including a $250,000 grand prize. Regeneron will have distributed a total of $3.1 million for all of the competition’s finalists this year.

Projects in the final round range from a GPS-like system for tracking and preventing collisions in outer space; a study that researches how algae can be used to fight “superbugs” that are resistant to antibiotics; and research into the effect of gender stereotypes in the workplace.

Peterson’s project looked at the effect of using a protein called lecithin-retinol acyl transferase to heal skin wounds. In an interview Monday, she said she was “really excited about” the final stages of the competition.

“I’m definitely grateful for this experience, and I think it’s really humbling to see so many brilliant people who are passionate about research,” she said.

Jericho’s Lee researched a way to design optical parametric oscillators, a source of infrared laser, using a ceramic composite that costs less than monolithic crystals. His research is scheduled for clinical testing.

Lee called the competition a “grueling experience, but it’s sort of fun. It’s kind of brain-tickling. It forces me to reach into the back pockets of what I’ve read in journals, what I’ve read in books, and bring that all to the forefront and try to demonstrate what I know about my project.”

Verma, also of Jericho High School, studied ways to make solar cells produce solar energy through windows.

“This whole week is not only about answering the questions correctly, per se,” Verma said of the finalists’ time in Washington, where events and judging started Thursday. “It’s about being able to connect with all these amazing scientists . . . they’re all interested in meeting with us and to get to know them.”

A total of 58 Long Island students placed in the competition’s first round as “scholars,” winning $2,000 in prizes. The figure was up from 2016, when 44 students were selected from the region.

“At a time when our world faces urgent and increasingly complex challenges, science education and literacy have never been more important,” said Maya Ajmera, president and chief executive of the Society for Science & the Public and publisher of Science News, wrote in a news release. The nonprofit, which focuses on promoting the understanding and appreciation of science and its role in human advancement, has undergirded the competition since its creation.

“These exceptional students illustrate the importance of empowering and encouraging our nation’s most promising young minds to pursue STEM careers,” Hala Mirza, vice president of corporate communications and citizenship at Regeneron, said in a news release, using the acronym for science, technology, engineering and math.

Winners will be announced Tuesday night at a gala ceremony at the National Building Museum. Prizes for the top 10 finalists range from $40,000 for 10th place to the $250,000 grand prize. The other 30 finalists will receive $25,000.

The last time a student from Long Island won the top prize was in 2000, when Port Washington’s Viviana Risca placed first in the Intel Science Talent Search, according to a spokeswoman for the competition.