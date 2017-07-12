WASHINGTON — The congressional panel that oversees the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy is slated to meet Wednesday in the nation’s capital, with discussion expected of the school’s efforts to better prevent sexual misconduct and regain good standing from its nongovernmental accreditor.

During the last year, the academy’s leaders have sought to solve a number of issues roiling the 74-year-old federal service academy.

The school, which comes under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Department of Transportation, has adopted new procedures for preventing sexual assault and harassment both on the campus in Kings Point and during its year-at-sea training program, which was temporarily suspended last year amid reports of sexual misconduct, bullying and coercion.

The Middle States Commission on Higher Education, the Philadelphia-based accrediting agency, placed the academy on warning in June 2016 for failure to comply with five of 14 academic benchmarks. Last month, the commission said USMMA had made improvements in all but one of those five — institutional planning and allocation of resources — and said the warning status would continue. The school remains accredited while on warning.

Rear Adm. James A. Helis, the academy’s superintendent, is scheduled to address the USMMA Board of Visitors, which has 17 members.

Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford), the panel’s chairman, said there would be “special emphasis on the sexual harassment issue overall” at Wednesday afternoon’s meeting. Additionally, he said, the board will seek a “full report from them on what they’ve done for each of the issues in the accreditation report.”

“We’ll ask them exactly what’s been done about changing standards, what they’ve done with private industry to make sure harassment is either entirely prevented . . . or as much as possible,” King said.

The congressman said he wants to learn “what preventions and precautions are being put in place. . . . what administrative positions have been filled.”

The Board of Visitors last met in November on the academy’s Kings Point campus, five months after then-U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx had suspended the Sea Year program on both federal and commercial ships, prompting heated criticism from alumni and many parents of students. Training on federal ships was resumed, but not on commercial vessels.

At that November meeting, the USMMA Alumni Association and Foundation, parent groups and representatives of the shipping industry strongly urged academy leaders to fully restore the hallmark program, which is a graduation requirement.

A consultant commissioned by the Transportation Department reported in January that there was “a lack of trust and a culture of fear” on campus and recommended key changes, including a new credentialing process for commercial shipping companies. Training on commercial ships resumed in March.

The way in which the school has handled sexual misconduct continues to afflict academy leadership. The school received a record nine reports of sexual assault in the 2016-17 school year, a sign that more students are aware of the campus’ reporting procedures, according to officials with the U.S. Maritime Administration, or MARAD, the Transportation Department agency that oversees the academy.

In February, the Transportation Department’s Office of Inspector General launched an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by members of the men’s soccer team, Helis recently disclosed in federal court papers.

The existence of that investigation came to light publicly last month, when Helis suspended the NCAA Division III soccer program and placed seven players who were seniors on “deferred graduate status.” The students are suing the school in federal court for their right to graduate.

In a separate but related matter, a new bill seeks to subject the academy to the rules and regulations of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 — the federal law banning gender discrimination, including sexual violence, that applies to schools that receive federal funding.

The nation’s five federal service academies are exempt from Title IX; the academies for the Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard follow the rules of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. USMMA, which trains men and women for careers in the commercial shipping industry and to serve national defense needs on U.S.-flagged ships, does not.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-Glen Cove), whose district includes USMMA, introduced the bill on June 29.

Wednesday’s Board of Visitors meeting will be Suozzi’s first since his appointment to the panel in May.

“This will be an important meeting as we try to steer the academy in the right direction to create a campus atmosphere that is safe for all of its students, while also working to make the academy the premiere institution of maritime education in this country,” Suozzi said.