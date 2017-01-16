A Mastic Beach teenager has been named student speaker of a prestigious state conference.
A.G. Chancellor IV, a senior at William Floyd High School, will deliver a 15-minute speech at the New York State School Boards Association’s 2017 Capital Conference on Feb. 13. The selection makes him the event’s first student speaker in at least 10 years, the association said.
Chancellor, 18, was chosen based on his involvement in his school’s Youth & Government Club. In the spring, he also was elected governor at the 80th annual New York State YMCA Youth & Government Conference in Albany, which drew 500 students.
“To have people think you can impact and motivate others means a lot,” he said.
Chancellor said he plans to talk about how funding and local boards of education play roles in improving school activities and programs. For example, he said, William Floyd’s school board decided to underwrite students’ trip to the spring conference in Albany.
In 2015, Chancellor was the conference’s Assembly speaker. He was twice selected for the YMCA Youth Conference on National Affairs. There, he was among 20 “Outstanding Statesmen.”
At William Floyd, he is captain of the mock trial team and is a member of the chamber orchestra and the National Honor Society. He also is on the tennis and cross-country teams.
