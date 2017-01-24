HIGHLIGHTS Sixth-grader shares his online study guide

School board honors his ‘tremendous initiative’

A Port Jefferson student has developed a website to help his peers make the grade.

Benjamin Perez-Flesler, a sixth-grader at Port Jefferson Middle School, recently designed a study-guide website that includes everything from test calendars to daily homework assignments to links for educational games. The Google site also provides options for extra help from himself and others, who are volunteering their time during lunch.

The district’s board of education recognized his efforts, honoring Benjamin this month for “demonstrating tremendous initiative,” school officials said.

“I made a study guide for myself and decided it would only take a few extra minutes to share it,” said Benjamin, 11. “It’s fairly easy to make; there are templates already set up.”

So far, the sixth-grade site contains about 10 study guides for subjects such as social studies, writing and math — with the guides containing everything from flashcards to practice tests. Benjamin is collaborating with teachers to include even more information.

Other sixth-graders helping to make guides and post content are Riley Perotta, Morgan Hurney and Andrew Scott.

“I am so proud of Benjamin’s commitment to assisting his fellow students with their academic success,” Principal Robert Neidig said. “His actions demonstrate his selflessness and compassionate nature.”

Benjamin also plays viola in the school’s orchestra and is a member of Newspaper Club.