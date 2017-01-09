HIGHLIGHTS Lutheran High School senior a fixture on the honor roll

Studied design and robotics at campus summer programs

A Long Island Lutheran High School senior with a passion for engineering has built an impressive collection of academic achievements.

Bryan Cisz, 17, of Northport, is captain of the Brookville school’s new robotics team, president of the National Honor Society chapter and a member of Model UN, Mathletes and the Forensics Club. He has been on the Star Honor Roll every semester since freshman year for maintaining grades of 90 and above.

He has attended several summer education programs the past two years at Brown, Cornell and Yale universities on topics such as computer-aided design and robotics.

“I definitely have a love for fixing and building things,” Cisz said.

The past four years, he has been in a mentorship program at H2M Architects and Engineers in Melville. Participants meet twice monthly to engage in simulations, such as redesign of Farmingdale State University’s athletic facilities, and in a spring session present projects to an audience of engineers and teachers.

Cisz is a starter on the school’s varsity golf team, an instructor for children at Michael Hebron’s Youth Golf Camp in Smithtown and a volunteer summer camp counselor for the Northport Youth Center Soccer League.

He also is a member of Student Government and has won the Dr. Frederick Trinklein Award for being the top science student.