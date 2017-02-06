HIGHLIGHTS Teen conducts research on triple-negative breast cancer

Invited to poresent her findings at conference in Florida

A Southampton High School junior has been invited to Miami Beach to present her research on breast cancer at a prestigious national conference next month.

Camryn Highsmith, 17, investigated disparities in race and age on the prognosis of women with triple-negative breast cancer. She worked with Dr. Edna Kapenhas, a general surgeon at the Southampton Hospital Breast Center.

Their work showed that African-American and younger, premenopausal women are more likely to have more aggressive forms of breast cancer.

Highsmith’s research poster will be displayed at the 34th annual Miami Breast Cancer Conference, being held March 9-12.

“It’s amazing,” she said of the opportunity. “Breast cancer is something that’s affected a lot of people in my life. I feel like I’m bringing honor to them.”

Several cousins and aunts, her godmother and the mothers of friends have battled the disease. In addition, she knows four teachers at her school who have had breast cancer, including one who died in the last school year.

To be considered, Highsmith submitted a poster abstract that was evaluated on novelty, clarity and significance of the findings.

At her school, Highsmith is president and founder of Cancer Awareness Advocates of Southampton and a member of the Principal’s Cabinet. She is on the lacrosse team and is an officer in the school’s Athletes Helping Athletes chapter.