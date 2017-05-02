HIGHLIGHTS Teen trained as ‘climate reality leader’

Instructed by Al Gore at Denver conference

A Sayville student who recently trained at former Vice President Al Gore’s Climate Reality Project is spreading the lessons she learned at the local level.

Chloe Gaconnier, a senior at Sayville High School, was among more than 900 people from 32 countries to become a “climate reality leader” after attending the three-day training in Denver through the nonprofit organization that Gore founded.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Only a handful of high school students were included in the March training sessions, intended to help participants develop skills to bring an understanding of the climate crisis to their communities.

“I saw The Climate Reality Project training as an opportunity to learn how to communicate the severity of climate change to those skeptical of the premise,” said Gaconnier, 17.

Her other efforts include co-creating the Suffolk Student Climate Action Committee, a 20-member group. Their first initiatives were to communicate with Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) about joining the Climate Solutions Caucus, of which he now is a member, and gather about 300 signatures from residents urging the Town of Islip to transition to 100 percent renewable energy by 2030.

Gaconnier also is an ambassador for the nonprofit Do Something and volunteers at Stony Brook University Hospital. In addition, she is treasurer of her school’s Interact Club and a member of the Athletes Helping Others Club.