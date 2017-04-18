HIGHLIGHTS Co-chairs ‘Alley Oop for Autism’ fundraiser

A Roslyn High School junior, spurred by his sister’s experiences with autism, has devoted his energies to raising thousands of dollars to help those with the neurological disorder.

Drew Greenberg, 16, co-chaired the 11th annual “Alley Oop for Autism,” a 3-on-3 basketball tournament that benefits the Family Center for Autism in Garden City. The event, held March 25 at Jericho High School, brought in an estimated $90,000 — including about $5,000 that Greenberg raised. It was his second consecutive year as co-chair.

Greenberg also captains a 60-person team, titled “Team Hannah” for his sister, that takes part in the annual Long Island Walk Now for Autism Speaks at Jones Beach. He has been team captain for five years.

Last year, the group raised about $10,000, he said.

“I see the impact firsthand on what this neurological disorder has on my sister,” Greenberg said of Hannah, 19, who participates in yoga, Zumba and cooking classes at the family center.

At his school, Greenberg is a member of the Autism Awareness Club and volunteers for the Education of Developmentally Disabled Adults Club. He also is a peer drug educator and treasurer of the school’s Students Against Destructive Decisions chapter, as well as a peer leader for the Albertson Kickers, a soccer program for special needs children.