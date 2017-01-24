HIGHLIGHTS Teen honored at autism fundraiser

Delivers speech at Manhattan gala

A Roslyn teenager who has autism was honored at a prestigious fundraising gala last month in Manhattan.

Emily Levine, 14, an eighth-grader at Roslyn Middle School, was recognized by the Family Center for Autism in Garden City and the nonprofit organization Life’s WORC for demonstrating leadership in the center’s programs. About 400 people attended the annual event, held at Gotham Hall.

In a five-minute speech, Levine praised the center and its staff.

“When I am at the family center, I have lots of fun,” she said. “Sometimes I don’t even want to leave and I always can’t wait to come back. It’s a place where I get to be me and do the things I like to do.”

Levine, who has attended the center on a weekly basis for nearly two years, mentioned several programs she enjoys there, such as a cartooning class and a “food is art” program. Her art projects have included a porcupine made out of a pear and a Grinch made out of fruit.

She also has participated in many special activities through the center. One of those was a fashion show, in which about a dozen children picked out clothing and acted as models while walking a runway at Lord & Taylor in Garden City.