A Glen Cove student has earned the President’s Volunteer Service Award gold medal for her community service work.

Evangelia Markoulis, a senior at Glen Cove High School, earned the recognition for her various efforts on behalf of Helping Hands Rescue Mission, a nonprofit based in Huntington Station.

The gold-medal designation is given to young adults who amass 250 hours or more of community service in a 12-month span.

“I do it because I just really love helping people,” said Markoulis, 17. “You never really know what people may be going through.”

Her efforts include collecting bags of leftover Halloween candy and packaging it as part of Helping Hands’ Operation: Sweet Tooth, which gave the candy to local children for Thanksgiving and Christmas. She also joined about 15 helpers during the holiday season to wrap presents for children in need, and she has created rainbow loom bracelets for kids with cancer.

Another meaningful involvement, Markoulis said, is participation in her school’s Student Athletic Leadership Team, in which high schoolers discuss the importance of healthy decisions with elementary children.

“Sometimes kids are shy and quiet and we help get them out of their shells,” she said.

Markoulis plays clarinet in her school’s wind ensemble and is a member of DECA, the National Honor Society and the basketball and volleyball teams.