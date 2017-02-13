HIGHLIGHTS Three-sport athlete and an academic success

Says, ‘I’ve learned a lot of lessons through sports’

A student-athlete in Greenlawn has used her sports successes to help her in the classroom — and in life.

Falyn Dwyer, a Harborfields High School senior, has 13 varsity letters for her participation in basketball, soccer and lacrosse while making the Honor Roll for maintaining grades of 90 or above every semester since freshman year.

“I’ve learned a lot of lessons through sports,” said Dwyer, 18. One lesson is to “always fight through adversity and focus on things you have control over, like attitude and effort.”

She was one of 12 young women selected to this year’s all-county academic soccer team for having the highest grade-point averages. She made the all-league team in basketball, the all-conference team in soccer, and the all-division team in lacrosse — and this year was on her school’s undefeated soccer team named League V champs.

She also has received the News 12 Scholar Athlete Award and is a member of her school’s Athletes Helping Athletes program, French Club, French Honor Society and National Honor Society. In addition, she plays French horn and mellophone and is the French horn section leader in the school’s marching band.

Dwyer also was among five teenagers who traveled to West Virginia last summer to help build homes through Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church in Centerport.