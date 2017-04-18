HIGHLIGHTS Students offer Nature Center tours in Spanish

New option at South Fork Natural History Museum

Two bilingual students in East End school districts are using their language skills to help Spanish-speaking families learn about the region’s environment and ecosystems.

Southampton High School junior Janet Soledad and East Hampton High School senior Alexandra Perez recently began collaborating with the South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center in Bridgehampton, translating the center’s tours from English to Spanish.

The museum’s new After School Nature Enrichment Bilingual Program was made possible by grants from the Long Island Community Foundation’s All For the East End Fund and an anonymous organization, museum officials said.

“I really do love this job; I like that it’s opening horizons,” said Soledad, 17. “The goal is to keep people learning about the environment on the South Fork.”

They are at the museum from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission is free for participating families.

The students’ other tasks range from feeding fish to checking salinity in the museum’s wet lab, Soledad said.

“They’re very attentive and understand their responsibilities,” said Frank Quevedo, the museum’s executive director. “We are extremely grateful to the Long Island Community Foundation and to our anonymous foundation for enabling [the museum] to offer this very important program.”