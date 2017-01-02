HIGHLIGHTS Teen who knows promotes organ donation

Levittown student received a kidney from his dad

A Levittown student who received a kidney transplant three years ago has been striving to educate others about the importance of organ donation.

Michael Reed, a sophomore at MacArthur High School, was born with a condition causing a back flow of urine from the bladder to the kidneys called vesicoureteral reflux. He ultimately received a kidney transplant at age 14 from his father, Adam, who was a perfect match.

Since his recovery, the inspirational teen has served on the Youth Advisory Committee at Stony Brook University Hospital and has received a President’s Volunteer Service Award for his community service efforts through the hospital.

He also was the youngest person to speak at the hospital as part of National Organ Donor Appreciation Day.

“I wanted to feel accomplished in life,” Reed, 16, said. “And working with the hospital and participating in more speaking engagements make me feel like I have acquired that goal.”

Reed’s work on the advisory board consists of meeting every few months to discuss ways to improve the hospital experience for young patients. He also helps plan an annual prom for patients, volunteers to transport beds to the various departments, and gives toys and blankets to the hospital.

“Mike is an incredible and special young man,” MacArthur Principal Joseph Sheehan said. “He is an inspiration to all of us here at MacArthur.”