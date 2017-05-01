HIGHLIGHTS

  • High school senior honored for her volunteer work
  • Teen says she learns ‘leadership through service’

An East Meadow student has demonstrated her commitment to volunteering both locally and abroad.

Rachel Seong, a senior at W. Tresper Clarke High School, has pursued volunteer work ranging from being a teaching assistant for her church’s summer school program to helping build mobile-friendly homes during mission trips.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

She spent a week doing home renovations for a Schenectady family during such a trip last summer, through her church’s partnership with Group Mission Trips.

“It was very rewarding,” said Seong, 18. Of her love for volunteering, she said: “I like getting to know more people and learning leadership through service.”

She recently was recognized for her church-related service with a silver-level President’s Volunteer Service Award for accumulating about 200 hours of service over 12 months. She also was recognized for service through her school with a certificate of achievement and a second President’s Volunteer Service Award from the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.

Her other volunteer efforts include serving as a Korean school teaching assistant at Yale Korean Presbyterian Church in Hicksville. She and members of the church’s youth group also ran a Bible study last year during a mission trip in Albania.

In school, Seong takes five Advanced Placement courses and is in the American Red Cross Club, Lighthouse Club, Mathletes, DECA, jazz band and six honor societies.