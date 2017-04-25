HIGHLIGHTS Teen advocates for others with epilepsy

Meets legislators in Washington, D.C., program

A Jericho High School senior who has epilepsy is working to advocate for others who also have the neurological disorder.

Tara Silberg, 18, was one of 47 teenagers from across the nation who participated in the 20th annual Teens Speak Up! and Public Policy Institute Conference, an advocacy initiative of the Epilepsy Foundation.

The program last month in Washington, D.C., was an opportunity for teens with epilepsy to get advocacy training, meet with legislators and tell their stories.

“It’s important to educate people so they know they’re not alone,” said Silberg, who was diagnosed last year after having a seizure while driving to school.

Her other efforts include volunteering at NYU Langone Medical Center’s Finding a Cure for Epilepsy and Seizures (FACES) Gala and being a certified peer-to-peer educator through the nonprofit EPIC Long Island.

In addition, Silberg is a member and past treasurer of a local chapter of the B’nai B’rith Youth Organization, with which she attended a three-week leadership seminar in Israel. She currently is in Poland studying the history of the Holocaust through the educational program March of the Living.

Silberg is a writer for Your Teen Magazine for Parents, has been a teen blogger for the website MitzvahMarket.com, and has received Scholastic Art & Writings Awards each year since 2013.