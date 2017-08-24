Westbury school officials are scrambling to make space for nearly 400 ninth-graders at the already overcrowded high school when classes start next week, after state education officials rejected the district’s plan to use a Nassau Community College building for the students.

The district has appealed to state Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia, school board president Pless Dickerson said Thursday.

Education Department spokesman Jonathan Burman said, “We are reviewing additional information the district just submitted.”

The district had planned to bus ninth-graders to NCC’s North Annex, on the college’s Garden City campus, Dickerson said Thursday. Last week, he said, district officials learned from the state Education Department that they were not allowed to do that.

“The district applied to the state for the OK. We were told ‘No’ because of a statute that says you cannot lease a building in another district unless it is owned by the school district,” Dickerson said in an interview. “But another statute says the board in an emergency has the authority and the obligation to lease space.”

The district posted an alert on its website for “urgent meetings” for parents, scheduled Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The meetings are to be held in the high school’s Little Theatre.

Classes are slated to start in Westbury on Sept. 1. Only five of Long Island’s 124 public systems are opening the 2017-18 school year next week. The district’s projected enrollment is 5,479, according to the most recent figures from the Education Department.

Dickerson said the high school was designed to hold 1,100 to 1,200 students but has been crammed with 1,700.

The incoming ninth-grade class is about 380 students, while the senior class that just graduated had about 287, he said. Seventy-five additional high school students also registered over the summer.

The district has struggled for years with surging demand, much of it from a growing immigrant community, officials have said. Enrollment districtwide rose nearly 30 percent from 2006 to 2016 — from 3,830 to 4,934 students, according to state figures.

Dickerson said the Education Department had told district officials that they were not adequately using room in existing buildings.

He also said the district does not want to go to a split schedule, in which some students go to school earlier and others report later.

“Now parents are irate,” he said. “They are very upset and understandably so. Here we are at the 11th hour, and we have to try and squeeze the ninth grade into the building.”

The district had arranged months ago for the classes to be held in NCC’s North Annex, configured in a “smaller learning community.”

“We don’t understand what you are saying that we have room in this building,” he said, referring to the assessment of space in the high school. “The cafeteria is too small; the lobby is too small. It is going to be a fire hazard and a dangerous situation.”

In 2015, the school board proposed a $172.6 million bond resolution to pay for massive upgrading of district facilities. Facing strong criticism, trustees canceled the vote three weeks after scheduling it.