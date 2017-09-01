Swimmers will still be able to hit the water at multiple state park locations on Long Island beyond Labor Day, into the middle of September, the governor said Friday.
Hither Hills State Park in Montauk; Robert Moses State Park Fields 2 and 5; Sunken Meadow State Park in Kings Park; and Jones Beach State Park Field 6 will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sept. 17, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a news release.
The Jones Beach Central Mall will be open to swimmers daily through Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sept. 16 and 17, also from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Jones Beach West Bathhouse ocean beach will be open to swimmers Sept. 9 and 10, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., officials said.
“New York is home to some of the world’s most unparalleled state parks and by extending swimming days at beaches and pools across the state, we invite more New Yorkers to get out and enjoy all these parks have to offer,” Cuomo said in a statement.
