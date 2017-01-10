Former Sen. Al D’Amato tried to persuade fellow passengers into walking off an airplane after the flight was delayed for several hours, according to a video posted Monday on Facebook.
The video, posted by Facebook user Jacqueline Galante, shows D’Amato standing in the airplane’s aisle.
“Stand up for what’s right and walk out with me,” D’Amato said in the video.
A flight attendant can be heard asking for people to remain seated with their seat belts buckled. Uniformed law enforcement officers can be seen in the aisle.
Galante said on Facebook that D’Amato was escorted off the plane.
The New York Post reported the incident occurred on JetBlue flight 1002, scheduled to depart Ft. Lauderdale at 1:40 p.m. Monday for Kennedy Airport. The plane did not take off until 8 p.m., the Post said.
