Hundreds of firefighters and other mourners are expected Tuesday night in Bethpage at the wake for fallen New York City Firefighter William Tolley.

The wake will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, and on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Martin of Tours Church in Bethpage.

Tolley, 42, a Bethpage resident, fell to his death Thursday while fighting a fire in Ridgewood, Queens. He was assigned to Ladder Company No. 135 in Glendale.

Officials said the fire was caused by burning incense left unattended in a second-floor apartment.

NassauPhotos: FDNY firefighter dies after fall

Nassau County police said the public should be aware that the wake and funeral may cause traffic delays and detours.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

With William Murphy