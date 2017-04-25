Hundreds of firefighters and other mourners are expected Tuesday night in Bethpage at the wake for fallen New York City Firefighter William Tolley.
The wake will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, and on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Martin of Tours Church in Bethpage.
Tolley, 42, a Bethpage resident, fell to his death Thursday while fighting a fire in Ridgewood, Queens. He was assigned to Ladder Company No. 135 in Glendale.
Officials said the fire was caused by burning incense left unattended in a second-floor apartment.
Nassau County police said the public should be aware that the wake and funeral may cause traffic delays and detours.
With William Murphy
