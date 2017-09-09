The families of two Long Island medical students trapped in St. Maarten are seeking help to rescue the men.

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) said the families of Asvin Sivapalan, 23, of Floral Park, and Nicholas Weber, 24, of Bayville, reached out to him Friday after struggling to help their children and learning of the conditions in St. Maartens after Hurricane Irma passed through.

Sivapalan and Weber are students at American University of the Caribbean, their families said. Sivapalan is a first-year medical student and Weber just began his senior year.

“We’re just really hoping to get them out in a day or so,” said Siva Sivapalan, Asvin Sivapalan’s mother. “The conditions are deteriorating, and I want my son home as soon as possible.”

Suozzi held a news conference Saturday with the Weber and Sivapalan families outside his Huntington office. He said he has also heard from other Long Islanders with friends trapped on the island, including a tourist and a scuba instructor who lives there.

St. Maarten is part of the Netherlands and shares an island with St. Martin, a French territory. Suozzi said he has been in touch with the Puerto Rican National Guard and the State Department, trying to coordinate help for the trapped Americans.

Officials are concerned that the island will be further devastated by Hurricane Jose, a Category 4 storm following closing on Irma’s heels, making rescue even more difficult.

“It’s very challenging to do anything because the airport has been destroyed and the seas are very choppy,” Suozzi said. “The challenge is also that this is two foreign governments where the U.S. doesn’t have a presence.”

Suozzi said it’s unclear how many Americans are in need of help on the island and neighboring ones. He’s asking people there to check in with the State Department.

Rudy Weber, Nicholas Weber’s father, said the school tried its best to protect the students. Two campus buildings were constructed to be hurricane-proof and much of the student population was sheltered on the campus.

The buildings survived, but did sustain damage. Rudy Weber and Siva Sivapalan said they were told supplies are running low.

Dutch officials announced Saturday that 70 percent of homes on St. Maarten were destroyed by Irma.

“The school can only do so much,” Weber said.

Sivapalan said she was concerned about the possibility of destructive tropical storms when her son was applying to the school, and hoped that he wouldn’t experience a bad one there.

“When we went to the school seminars and I kept raising my hand and asking about it, they said they’d been through hurricanes before,” she said.