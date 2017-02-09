Subscribe
    Icy conditions likely for the morning commute, Bellone says

    A look at the snow falling on Long

    A look at the snow falling on Long Island on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. A blizzard warning is in effect for all of Long Island, as accumulations of at least a foot to 18 inches are now expected, forecasters said. The most hazardous travel period will be from 7 a.m. to to 2 p.m., News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said. (Credit: Newsday Staff)

    Long Island finally got walloped.

    Amid a relatively mild winter, a fast-moving snowstorm Thursday shuttered hundreds of schools, closed businesses, canceled flights, stranded vehicles, caused widespread rail delays and left behind a mess that highway crews were mobilizing to clean up in time for Friday morning’s rush hour.

    The storm dumped up to 14 inches in some places, with Suffolk...

