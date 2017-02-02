A federal fisheries commission on Thursday approved new limits on the season for fluke that would restrict the size and number of fish that can be kept by anglers, but keep the same season, scheduled to start in New York May 17.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission voted to implement the new measures to reduce the anticipated 2017 harvest by 41 percent, said Toni Kerns, an agency spokeswoman. Further state and federal approvals are needed to finalize the rules, which should be in place by May.

For New York, that tentatively could mean a reduction in the number of fish anglers can keep to three or possibly four per day, down from a current five, she and other officials said. The minimum size limit would be increased to 19 inches from a current 18 inches.

The season would remain open for 128 days, from May 17 through Sept. 21.

“This option was put together by the board with the intent of trying to provide some flexibility and some relief, but still having some changes that will reduce harvest,” Kerns said. “Some states may choose to be more conservative than what’s required to make sure the limit is not exceeded.”

The vote is the first step toward implementing a new rule for recreational anglers for the 2017 fluke season, among the most popular recreational fish in Long Island waters and along the East Coast.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation must still hammer out a final state approach to the commission’s recommendation.

Another federal fishing regulator, Mid-Atlantic Marine Fisheries Council, also will review the ruling.

And the commission’s recommendation still requires final approval by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Fisheries division, Kerns said.

DEC commissioner Basil Seggos, in a statement, called the commission’s move the “best option” to address the federally required 2017 cuts.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“No one looks forward to the prospect of a cut in harvest,” he said, “but today’s vote provides the best chance for our recreational fishing industry to remain viable over the coming years while fluke stocks rebound.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who has pushed for less stringent restrictions than those previously considered by federal regulators, in December wrote a letter to NOAA requesting that it retain 2016 limits until better data about the fluke population is available.

Steve Witthuhn, a Montauk charter boat captain who sits on the DEC’s Marine Resources Advisory Council, praised the commission’s vote. “We’ve potentially dodged a bullet,” he said, noting the industry faced a season that could have opened as late as June. “It would have been horrendous.”