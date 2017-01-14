Two firefighters were injured Saturday afternoon while battling a blaze inside a home in West Babylon, authorities said.

The fire tore through the second floor and attic of the Arnold Avenue home at about 4:15 p.m., Suffolk County police said.

As firefighters battled the blaze, live powerlines fell onto a fire truck, further escalating the danger, police said. The fire was extinguished a short time later.

One firefighter injured his knee and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, officials said. The other injured firefighter refused medical attention, police said.

Arnold Avenue was closed between Elwood Road and Arlington Road because of the fire, police said.

