A Long Island skydiving company’s decision to fire a gay instructor is the focus of a new Department of Justice brief arguing that federal law doesn’t protect against workplace discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.

The brief in the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals — coming the same week President Donald Trump announced a ban on transgender people serving in the military — marks a second front in conflict between the administration and LGBT rights advocates.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The brief was filed in a lawsuit on behalf of Donald Zarda, who was fired by Altitude Express, also known as Skydive Long Island, after a customer complained about having to parachute with a gay man.

Zarda was fired in 2010, and the company disputed that it was because he was gay. He later died in a skydiving accident, and litigation was pursued by his estate. His federal claim was thrown out by U.S. District Judge Joseph Bianco, and a jury rejected his claim under New York discrimination laws. A three-judge Second Circuit panel affirmed, and the ruling is now being considered by the full appeals court.

The Justice Department said the language of Title VII of the civil rights act extends protection against discrimination on the basis of “sex” but not “sexual discrimination,” and should not be expanded by judicial decree.

“Any efforts to amend Title VII’s scope should be directed to Congress rather than the courts,” the Justice Department said.