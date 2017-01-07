John Ciotti, who served Nassau as a Republican legislator for 16 years and became an executive vice president at Nassau University Medical Center, suffered a fatal heart attack on Saturday morning, officials said.

“Nassau County lost a dedicated public servant today and my wife Linda and I lost a great friend,” County Executive Edward Mangano said in a statement.

Ciotti’s most important accomplishment, according to Nassau Republican chairman Joseph Mondello, was his offer of friendship to so many.

“I would say the kindness he showed to people. . . . Everybody liked him, no one disliked John Ciotti,” Mondello said.

During election campaigns, Mondello said of Ciotti: “He was the kind of person who would walk door-to-door,” often being invited in to eat with his constituents. “He was that friendly a person.”

Nassau residents could count on him to serve as a staunch Republican, he added.

“Everybody knew where he stood, and he was not ashamed of it, and he stood tall. I think he stood for good government, doing the right thing for the people in the district he represented, and he was very successful at it,” Mondello said.

Ciotti, 66, first was elected in 1996 — the same year the legislature was created — according to a biography posted on the hospital’s website.

The Valley Stream resident’s many legislative leadership posts included deputy presiding officer, chairman of budget review and chairman of minority affairs.

Saying Ciotti served Nassau residents “with great pride,” Mangano added: “I thank John’s wife, Mary Jane and their two sons, John Jr. and Matthew, for sharing John with us and for allowing him to leave behind a legacy that we can all be proud of.”