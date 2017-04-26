FDNY firefighters, family members and friends are expected to pay their final respects today to William Tolley, who died April 20 while battling a blaze in Queens.

The 14-year FDNY firefighter’s funeral will begin at 11 a.m. at St. Martin of Tours Roman Catholic Church in Bethpage.

Tolley, 42, fell five stories while battling a fire on Putnam Avenue in Ridgewood last week. The investigation into his death is continuing, but authorities believe he may have been jolted from the bucket of a ladder truck.

Capt. Rich Blasi of Ladder Company 135, Tolley’s squad, said the tragic death has taken a physical and emotional toll on the fallen’ firefighter’s colleagues. Blasi said the outpouring of support from the Queens community has helped ease the sting. “They have our backs as much as we have theirs,” Blasi said.

Tolley, of Bethpage, is survived by his wife Marie and their 8-year-old daughter Isabella.

Hundreds of FDNY firefighters and other mourners, including New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio and Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano, descended on Chapey & Sons Funeral Home in Bethpage Tuesday and Wednesday to express their condolences during Tolley’s wake.

In lieu of flowers, the Tolley family has asked that donations be made to the William N. Tolley’s Children’s Educational Fund. The money will be used to pay for the fallen firefighter’s daughter’s education.