When Gene Huber talked to the 6-foot-tall cardboard cutout of President Donald Trump in his home Saturday morning before leaving for Trump’s Florida rally, he had no idea that less than 12 hours later he’d be talking to the president onstage.

Huber, a former Ronkonkoma resident who now lives in Boynton Beach, Florida, was attending his third Trump rally when the president invited the self-described uber fan onstage at the Melbourne, Florida, event.

“I can’t believe it,” Huber, 47, said in a telephone interview on Sunday. His voice was hoarse after speaking to many reporters for hours since his big moment, he said.

Huber was born in Hicksville and in 1987 moved to Ronkonkoma, where he lived for 17 years. He still has a used-car business with a friend in Bethpage, he said.

Huber called his encounter with the real-life Trump the greatest moment of his life.

There are few bigger fans of Trump out there, said Huber.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“I’m a Republican, but I’ve never been into politics until President Trump came down the [Trump Tower] elevator” to announce his candidacy for president, Huber said. “Now I’m glued. He speaks from his heart and whatever he says he’s going to do, he really does it. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

The life-size cutout is one of many Trump items Huber has in his home, he said. Others include a talking Trump pen, money with Trump’s picture on it, seven Trump coffee cups, glasses commemorating the inauguration, Trump’s signature red “Make America Great Again” hat, a Trump clock, a Trump key chain and Trump coasters.

“Every morning I salute him,” Huber said of the cutout, adding that he was the first in line at Saturday’s rally. “I ask him how he’s doing and say, ‘Mr. President, I pray for your safety and hope you have a wonderful day.’ ”

Huber said he arrived at the Trump rally site at 4 a.m. to wait for the doors to open at 3 p.m. He attended one Trump rally in West Palm Beach last year and went to the President’s Thank You Tour in Orlando in December.

“He brings the excitement to us and we’ve got to show our love back,” Huber said.

As the first in line at the Florida rally, Huber said he had been interviewed by several reporters by the time Trump arrived, so the president was aware of Huber.

During the rally, Trump said he had been watching Huber on television interviews while traveling on his plane before landing and pointed to Huber, dressed in a Trump T-shirt. Trump told Huber to get up and jump a fence to join him onstage and instructed the Secret Service not to worry.

Trump, getting a hug from Huber, instructed him to say a few words. Huber complied, calling Trump a man of his word.

“It’s hard to explain the general rush I got” when called to stand next to Trump, Huber said Sunday. “What I said came from my heart, it’s the biggest day I can ever have.”

At the end of their encounter, Trump said of Huber, “A star is born.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“Before this, on Twitter I had like 200 followers, now it’s close to 9,000,” Huber said.

Huber is a father of two: daughter Alyssa, 17, and son Gene, 5.

His wife Cathy, 46, also is a Trump supporter, “but not as extreme as me,” he said.

Next up, Piers Morgan’s show on Monday night.

“I’m going to be on his show in England,” Huber marveled.