The last Manhattan-bound ferry taking commuters from Glen Cove has left the dock.

Friday marks the last day of Metropolitan Transportation Authority service at the Glen Cove ferry terminal, as the LIRR prepares to resume all normal service at Penn Station on Tuesday.

In July, the MTA enlisted two ferry operators to work out of the Glen Cove terminal, which had not run ferries to Manhattan since 2002.

The ferries were one of the options the MTA provided to commuters as Amtrak repaired tracks at Penn Station, forcing the LIRR to reduce rush-hour service to and from the station by about 20 percent. Four ferries — two each for the morning and evening commutes — have run between Glen Cove and either Wall Street or 34th Street each weekday since work began on July 10.

About two dozen people rode the 6:35 a.m. ferry to 34th Street Friday morning, and some of them said they were sad to see the option expire.

Vincent DelGatto, 62, started taking the ferry regularly to his engineering job in Manhattan only in the last few weeks, but said he’s enjoyed it. Aside from enjoying the scenic ride, the small group of regular commuters formed a tight bond.

Some held a farewell party on the ferry’s top deck with snacks and drinks during Thursday’s evening commute.

“I should have been doing this for two months,” DelGatto, of East Williston, said. “It’s been wonderful.”

Glen Cove officials have said they viewed this summer as a test to gauge the feasibility of running regular service from the terminal.