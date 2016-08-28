Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo hauled in a big catch off Long Island on Sunday.

Cuomo posted photos on his Twitter account Sunday night showcasing a 154.5-pound thresher shark he caught off the South Shore earlier in the day.

Joining the governor on the fishing outing was his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, according to a Twitter post from Cuomo’s chief of staff Melissa DeRosa.

“Meanwhile on Long Island, catch of the day goes to Gov. Cuomo...with an assist from” Chris Cuomo, DeRosa wrote in a Twitter post, complete with a picture of the governor wearing shorts and a faded blue t-shirt and posing next to the shark.

A spokesman for Cuomo’s office said late Sunday he could not disclose the exact location of the governor’s trip for security reasons.

It’s not the first time Cuomo has boasted on social media about his catches.

Last December, the governor celebrated his 58th birthday with a fishing trip off Long Island’s waters, and in 2012 Chris Cuomo shared photos of the siblings fishing in the Hamptons.