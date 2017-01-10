Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo will deliver an address Tuesday in Farmingdale as part of day two of his regional State of the State tour in which he has cast New York policies as an alternative to President-elect Donald Trump.

“We all heard the roar on Election Day, and we must respond,” Cuomo said Monday at the World Trade Center where he kicked off his tour and his seventh year in office. “The nation once again looks to New York to find the way up. . . . We will hold the torch high to light the way.”

The 59-year-old Democratic governor said middle-class anger is high because people feel left behind by automation and the high-tech economy. But he said that shouldn’t result in “pointing a finger” at immigrants and “dismantling our health care” system. He talked of the need to “calm the waters.”

“New York knows that our progressive principles of acceptance and diversity are not the enemy of our middle class, and we know that middle-class success is not the enemy of our progressive beliefs,” the governor said. “In fact, it was the progressive policies that created the nation’s middle class in the first place.”

Republican state chairman Ed Cox said Cuomo’s “invite-only” tour is being carried out in “tightly controlled environments” as a way for the Democrat to “avoid confrontation with the legislature and distract from his failures.”

Cox said Cuomo’s speech Monday was more appropriate for someone seeking the Democratic presidential nomination than seeking to fix New York’s problems.

Cuomo’s speech is slated for 1 p.m. at Farmingdale State College. He is expected to go into more detail about his 2017 agenda for Long Island.