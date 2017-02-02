Those famed four-legged furry forecasters emerged from their respective lairs Thursday and agreed to disagree.

Malverne Mel, Nassau County’s resident groundhog, did not see his shadow — and lore says that means an early spring. Mel’s counterpart to the east, Suffolk County’s Holtsville Hal, did see his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter.

The split decisions extended beyond Long Island’s borders.

Like Hal, Punxsutawney Phil, the nation’s most recognized groundhog, saw his shadow in Pennsylvania, while New York City’s resident groundhog, Staten Island Chuck, agreed with Mel and called for an early spring.

Long Island’s resident groundhogs headlined separate Groundhog Day events on Thursday to celebrate the annual winter ritual where the usually reserved rodents predict the weather.

Malverne Mel reported for duty at 7 a.m. for his 22nd year in the starring role. This year’s Mel was a rookie, his handler, Katherine Schelp, said.

The groundhog was found wandering in Rocky Point and was taken in by the Save the Animals Rescue Foundation in Middle Island, Schelp said.

The Banjo Rascals played throughout the festivities on Church Street and, after the main event, children were invited to pet chickens, goats, ducks and bunnies, provided by Malverne-based organization, Party Pets.

“Watching her see the groundhog was really great,” Kate DeCiantis, 34, of Lynbrook, said of her daughter, Kaylee, 3, who squatted down to pet a gray rabbit. “Hopefully we can come again next year.”

Complimentary hot cocoa and doughnuts were available and shirts featuring the furry forecaster, including one which read “Keep Calm and Trust Mel,” were sold for $10 each.

“I just love when the community comes out like this,” said Malverne Mayor, Patricia McDonald, who announced Mel’s prediction to a cheering crowd. “It’s just a nice way to get everyone out and interacting with each other.”

Holtsville Hal’s no novice when it comes to seeing shadows (or not): He’s been the town’s go-to groundhog for the past 21 years.

About 250 people gathered in the cold for Hal’s festive event at the Brookhaven Wildlife and Ecology Center, including kids and adults in different woolly animal hats with ears to pay homage to the popular rodent.

Mike Sangiamo, 37, of Smithtown, went all the way. He works for MAX/103.1-FM and was dressed in a full groundhog costume.

“If anything it’s going to catch people’s attention — a 350-pound man in a groundhog suit,” Sangiamo said.

But no one could really steal Hal’s shine — colorful metallic streamers were shot out into the audience from a stage on the ecology center grounds to officially start the event and introduce Hal and prepare for his big prediction.

Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Daniel Losquadro spoke from under an umbrella, which he said was part of his “winter avoidance kit.”

“I’m taking precautions to make sure Hal does not see his shadow,” Losquadro said.

Losquadro then asked for a show of hands for who wanted more winter, and when a small group of people raised their hands he motioned for security personnel to come over and jokingly said, “Public safety, escort those people out.”

Losquadro spoke of Hal’s Groundhog Day event being a tradition that he enjoyed growing up and as one he has passed on to his kids.

Holtsville Hal's handler, Greg Drossel, holds the groundhog up during Groundhog Day festivities at the Holtsville Ecology Center on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. Photo Credit: James Carbone Holtsville Hal's handler, Greg Drossel, holds the groundhog up during Groundhog Day festivities at the Holtsville Ecology Center on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. Photo Credit: James Carbone

“We have to keep this alive,” Losquadro said. He said that observing Groundhog Day is “part of our culture and history here in America.”

Teacher Annie Hodgins, 33, of Center Moriches, said she and her children, Anna, 3, and Danny, 10, were participating in Hal’s big day for the first time.

“I’ve heard about it before and seen it on TV so I wanted to come,” Hodgins said. Asked if she believed in the shadow, no shadow thing as a she said, “Sure.”

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Edward P. Romaine credited master of ceremonies Wayne Carrington, 65, of Holtsville, with putting Hal’s show together.

“It’s our community event and it helps to support 100 rescued animals here,” Carrington said, referring to the center.

At the end of the (groundhog) day, the calendar doesn’t lie.

As News 12 meteorologist Rich Hoffman points out “no matter what” the groundhogs say, spring begins in about six more weeks, as the official first day of the season is March 20.