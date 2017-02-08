HIGHLIGHTS Religious, community advocates seeking to identify safe places

Concerns raised ahead of Trump executive order enforcement

Community advocates, religious leaders and members of their congregations responded Wednesday to a call to form a response network of volunteers who could assist immigrants in the region — ahead of expected enforcement that could put many people in danger of deportation under President Donald Trump’s administration.

What they are seeking, advocates said, is nothing short of building a sanctuary movement on Long Island, meaning they want to identify safe spaces and people who can assist those fearing detention and removal over immigration violations.

Their concerns stem largely from Trump’s issuance of executive orders that target illegal immigration and curtail immigration overall — authorizing work on a border wall, expanding the definition of criminal immigrants and placing entry restrictions on immigrants, refugees and visitors from Muslim-majority countries.

“We need to be prepared. We need to be able to mobilize and we need to be able to help those targeted by these executive orders,” said Anita Halasz, executive director of Long Island Jobs With Justice, a workers’ rights group active in immigrant advocacy.

More than 150 people from various Long Island communities joined a five-hour conference, which took place at the Sisters of St. Joseph convent in Brentwood, to discuss specific ways in which they could assist immigrants here illegally or in temporary statuses.

One proposal seeks to enroll American citizens as volunteers for an “accompaniment project,” so they could pair up with immigrants appearing in local courts as they navigate that process — not so they could speak up in court, but largely to provide moral support.

“We want to make sure that we are witnesses” and “are there to make sure that due process exists, that injustice is not committed” by documenting what they see, Halasz told those at the conference.

A more open invitation for churches and institutions to become “sanctuaries” was also floated at the event, attended by some pastors from various denominations. That would involve designating those places as safe spaces for immigrants fearing deportation, potentially shielding them from enforcement actions.

Speakers acknowledged that was “a big ask” of local congregations but one they see as a needed measure in the current political climate.

“The times we’re living in are critical and the people that are jumping into our arms really, really need our care,” said Rev. Juan Carlos Ruiz, who was one of the speakers and an Episcopal priest at St. Peter’s Church in Midtown Manhattan. “At stake is our humanity and our salvation.”

No Long Island churches had yet signed up as sanctuaries, but a handful of advocacy groups had signed up and more than 200 people had registered for the network of volunteers.

The group has an internal hotline to report deportation raids and coordinate community response, organizers said.

Their efforts came as the Trump administration fought in the courts an injunction against the travel restrictions affecting people from Muslim-majority nations and as the president reaffirmed his commitment to fight illegal immigration through agreements with local law enforcement. He also criticized the courts for delaying implementation of his order.

“One of the reasons I was elected was because of law and order and security. It’s one of the reasons I was elected,” Trump told a group of law enforcement officials he met Wednesday.

He asked those law enforcement officials to “turn in the bad ones” among immigrants here illegally who are gang members and renewed his commitment to a border wall.

“A lot of people say, oh, oh, Trump was only kidding with the wall. I wasn’t kidding. I don’t kid. I don’t kid,” Trump said. “No, we will have a wall. It will be a great wall, and it will do a lot of — will be a big help.”