    ‘Hall of Heroes’ plaque needs more room for fallen NYC officers


    By anthony.destefano@newsday.com

    Commissioner James O'Neill and Mayor Bill de Blasio

    Commissioner James O'Neill and Mayor Bill de Blasio salute as a memorial plaque is unveiled during the NYPD Police Memorial Day ceremony at NYPD headquarters, Friday, May 5, 2017. (Credit: Jeff Bachner)

    The plaque for NYPD officers who died as a result of the September 11 attack is quickly running out of space.

    During an annual memorial ceremony at NYPD headquarters Friday, 34 additional names of deceased active and retired officers was added to the Hall of Heroes memorial wall, nearly all of them having died in recent years from illnesses ascribed to their recovery work...

