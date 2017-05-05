y
The plaque for NYPD officers who died as a result of the September 11 attack is quickly running out of space.
During an annual memorial ceremony at NYPD headquarters Friday, 34 additional names of deceased active and retired officers was added to the Hall of Heroes memorial wall, nearly all of them having died in recent years from illnesses ascribed to their recovery work...
Continue Reading
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.