Halloween decorations in woods spook thousands on social media
A man’s disturbing discovery in a Huntington park has spooked tens of thousands of people who shared the video on social media.
Facebook user James Rankin posted a video of himself during a hike through Berkeley Jackson County Park Monday. In the video, which has been viewed more than 720,000 times, Rankin pans through a wooded clearing, pointing a long knife at different trees, each with a flier tacked onto it.
Rankin closes in on one – a missing person flier for a woman who disappeared from Orlando in 2006. He goes over to another tree and finds a poster for another missing woman, this one from Utah. Dozens of laminated fliers all appear to show different missing persons cases from across the country.
The video ends abruptly after Rankin says he hears voices from somewhere in the park and starts running.
“We gotta get as far away from here as we can,” he says in the video, which is laden with profanities.
Suffolk County police said they received a complaint from Rankin and after investigating determined that the flier were set up by the owner of the property as Halloween decorations for a party.
Nonetheless, the video seems to have spooked many viewers.
“Dude, get out of there, and go show the cops,” one Facebook user commented on the video.
“American Horror Story: Long Island,” another user wrote.
Rankin's video has also been discussed widely on the social media site, Reddit, where users have started posting information about some of the people seen on the fliers.
People on the site have started circulating different theories for the fliers. Some think it may be a viral promotion for the new "Blair Witch" film, which was released last month, while others think it could be a memorial made to honor people who have gone missing.
The Facebook video has been viewed more than 720,000 times and shared more than 16,000 times as of Wednesday afternoon and continues to garner attention. It has also been written about by international media outlets including the Daily Mail and Cosmopolitan UK.
