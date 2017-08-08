Hempstead Town Board members on Tuesday defeated an emergency motion by Councilmember Erin King Sweeney to hire an inspector general.

The motion failed 5-2, with King Sweeney and Councilman Bruce Blakeman voting for the measure. The board also voted 5-2 to schedule a Sept. 5 hearing to vote on Supervisor Anthony Santino’s ethics reform package, introduced last month, which includes a $125,000 cap on outside income for elected officials, among other measures.

King Sweeney has argued that Santino’s package is “a political hit job” aimed at preventing her from seeking re-election in two years, because her profession as an aviation attorney would exceed the income limit.

King Sweeney sparred with Santino on the dais, who threatened to have members of the audience removed for “catcalling” after they heckled him for not allowing King Sweeney to speak or her motion to proceed.

About a 100 people sat in the audience, about a third of whom appeared to be town employees. Hempstead Town Democrats, including supervisor candidate Laura Gillen, also attended. Island Park resident Domenica Califano held up two signs during the meeting decrying Santino’s ethics proposal as a “sham.”

“It’s a sad day in town of Hempstead when I cannot have a voice,” King Sweeney said. “It’s evidence of a deep state in the town of Hempstead.”

“I will run the meeting,” Santino shouted over King Sweeney and Blakeman’s objections, before noting: “I didn’t have the courtesy of seeing that resolution.”

King Sweeney had proposed hiring an inspector general to be paid $135,000 annually, with a $250,000 budget to review town contract. The inspector general would be appointed for two years and would require a unanimous vote by the town board.

Hempstead Town Attorney Joe Ra said the town does not have a Civil Service position listed for inspector general, so it would first require a public hearing to amend town code. King Sweeney’s proposal also would have required clearance from the town comptroller to clear the expenditures for the position.

The measure would have required the position be filled by a retired judge or former police officer or prosecutor.

Tuesday’s vote means the town board next month will hold a public hearing on Santino’s ethics reform package. In addition to the cap on outside income, it would increase public disclosure of contracts and bids, ban board members from voting on issues pertaining to their immediate family members, and bar employees and candidates convicted of a felony from service.

Town law required the board vote to schedule the public hearing before the measure can be passed.