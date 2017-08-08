Hempstead Town Board members are to vote Tuesday on setting an ethics reform public hearing next month, but Councilwoman Erin King Sweeney is demanding more immediate action.
King Sweeney is expected to ask for an emergency resolution to hire a paid inspector general to review the town’s contracts and potential conflicts of interest.
Hempstead Town Supervisor Anthony Santino is proposing an ethics reform package that caps outside income at $125,000, increases public disclosure of contracts and bids, bans board members from voting on issues pertaining to their immediate family members, and bars employees and candidates convicted of a felony from service.
Town law requires the board vote Tuesday to schedule the public hearing for its next meeting, Sept. 5, before a measure can be passed.
King Sweeney has called for an emergency meeting to pass ethics reform. She has also argued that Santino’s package is “a political hit job” aimed at preventing her from seeking reelection in two years, because her profession as an aviation attorney would exceed the income limit.
Hempstead Democrats said they plan to support Republican King Sweeney’s call for an inspector general and will ask to diversify the Republican appointed three-member ethics panel.
