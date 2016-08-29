HIGHLIGHTS Clinton kicks off fundraiser with garden party in Sag Harbor

Jimmy Buffet, Jon Bon Jovi to host dinner party

Hillary Clinton kicked off a three-day fundraising spree in the Hamptons on Sunday, starting with a $33,400-a-head garden party in Sag Harbor.

By the time the Democratic presidential nominee wraps up her fundraising swing through Long Island’s East End on Tuesday, she will have headlined six to nine events — including a dinner hosted by singers Jimmy Buffett and Jon Bon Jovi, according to sources familiar with the Democratic presidential candidate’s fundraising schedule.

On Sunday afternoon, Clinton greeted supporters at an event billed as a family-style “Garden Party” in Sag Harbor that cost $33,400 per adult and $2,700 per child to attend. A photo with the former U.S. secretary of state cost an additional $10,000.

Clinton, the state’s former U.S. senator who has often vacationed in the Hamptons with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, also attended a cocktail reception in Bridgehampton Sunday night, where tickets ranged from $1,000 to $33,400.

On Monday, Clinton was slated to attend a cocktail reception in East Hampton, with admission ranging from $33,000 to $100,000, and a dinner in Quogue.

Tuesday’s final day of fundraisers includes a “dinner and dancing” reception hosted by Buffett and Jon Bon Jovi at Buffett’s North Haven estate, where the two are expected to perform along with other “special guests” not named on the invitation.

Entry into the dinner and concert started at $10,000, but guests could opt to pay $100,000 for “premium seating” and the chance to attend a private reception with Clinton.

Also planned for Tuesday is a cocktail reception in Sagaponack, with admission ranging from $33,000 to $100,000.

Among those hosting events for Clinton this weekend were philanthropist Barbaralee Diamonstein-Spielvogel, who serves as chairwoman of the New York State Council on the Arts, and businessman Alan Patricof, the founder of private equity firm Apax Partners.

Earlier this month, Clinton also received a fundraising assist from pop singer Cher, who headlined a concert in the hamlet of Fire Island Pines.

Sources said the East End events are expected to generate more than $1 million for Clinton’s campaign and the Hillary Victory Fund, an account administered by the Democratic National Committee that provides funding for competitive down-ballot races.

Invitations have gone out for a Sept. 9 fundraiser hosted by Barbra Streisand at Cipriani Wall Street, which Clinton is expected to attend. Tickets range from $1,200 to $250,000.

Last month, Clinton’s campaign received $90 million in campaign contributions, while Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump reported an $80 million fundraising haul.

Trump also headlined a pricey Hamptons campaign fundraiser earlier this month. On Aug. 13, New York Jets owner Woody Johnson hosted a fundraiser at his East Hampton home with tickets ranging from $10,000 to $20,000, according to social media postings from supporters who attended the event.