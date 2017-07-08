Subscribe
    HistoryLong Island

    Long Island plane crashes through the years

    Updated
    By   Newsday

    Accidents in the 1940s and '50s

    An airplane crashes through a fence at Mitchel
    (Credit: Newsday/Bill Sullivan)

    An airplane crashed through a fence at Mitchel Air Force Base near a sign that states a gas station was to be erected at site. The plane crashed in the roadway at Oak Street and Westbury Boulevard in Uniondale on June 9, 1958.

    The foam covers the B-26 airplane crash against
    (Credit: Newsday/Harvey Weber)

    Foam covers a B-26 airplane that crashed against a home on Barbara Drive in East Meadow on Nov. 2, 1955. The Air Force plane crashed into the houses. Both the pilot and navigator were killed, but there were no ground casualties.

    Remains of a United Airlines plane that crashed
    (Credit: Newsday/Max Heine)

    These are the remains of a United Airlines plane that crashed during takeoff from MacArthur Field. Three captains died in the plane while flying routine pilot qualification on April 4, 1955.

    The crash scene of the foam covered wreckage
    (Credit: Newsday/Cliff DeBear)

    The crash scene shows  foam-covered wreckage of an F-86D jet that crashede at a home on Blacksmith Road in Levittown on Dec. 27, 1955.

    A soldier looks over the wreckage of the
    (Credit: Newsday/Ike Eichorn)

    A soldier looks over the wreckage of an airplane that crashed at Greenfield Cemetery in Uniondale, killing six people on Sept. 13, 1955.

    A home which was about 50 yards from
    (Credit: Newsday/Cliff DeBear)

    A home was about 50 yards from where a Republic-made F-84G jet crashed on Denver Road in Wantagh on Aug. 3, 1954.

    A military transport plane with seven men aboard
    (Credit: Newsday/Max Heine)

    A military transport plane with seven men aboard crash-landed on a busy highway Wednesday night, Oct. 15, 1958, in Babylon. The plane smashed into three cars during a wild skid, fatally injuring a motorist. The twin-engine C123 ran out of fuel and swooped down on the four-lane Southern State Parkway on Long Island. Skidding hundreds of feet, it ripped through an underpass and struck three cars before stopping in flames. Harold J. Schneider of West Islip died of head injuries shortly after the accident. Three Air Force men and two women motorists suffered minor injuries. The plane had been trying to land at Zahn's Airport, about half a mile from the crash scene. After hitting the highway the plane skidded several hundred feet and into an underpass. The plane has a wingspan of 119 feet; the underpass is 50 feet wide. The plane emerged with wings, tailpiece and one engine gone.

    Firefighters work on the wreckage of the crashed
    (Credit: Newsday/Bill Sullivan)

    Firefighters work on the wreckage of a crashed Constellation airplane at Idlewild Airport on Oct. 19, 1953.

    Automobiles that were parked in the area of
    (Credit: Newsday/Jim Nightingale)

    Automobiles that were parked in the area of an airplane crash were crushed and burned by the impact at the intersection of 88th Avenue and 169th Street in Jamaica, Queens, near a busy subway terminal and in a substantial middle-class residential section on April 6, 1952.

    A twin Mustang F-81 crashed into a home
    (Credit: Newsday/Harvey Weber)

    A Mustang F-81 crashed into a home at Commercial and Fulton streets in Hempstead. Air Force firefighting crews try to smother the flames with foam on May 4, 1949.

