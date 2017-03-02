Long Island

The Instagram account Humans of Sachem North profiles students, like Emily Leath, 18, at Sachem North High School. The project is inspired by Humans of New York, a blog that features vignettes gleaned from man-the-street interviews conducted throughout the city.

Jonathan Chiaramonte, a peer education teacher at Sachem North High School, started the Humans of Sachem North Instagram account two and a half years ago to help the teens express themselves and bring students together.

The ongoing project showcases photographed portraits of students and excerpts from interviews with them, giving some of the school’s more than 2,200 teens a platform to “broadcast their thoughts,” Chiaramonte said.

(Credit: Humans of Sachem North) (Credit: Humans of Sachem North) "It lets students share their own story and allows other people to step into their shoes," said Meghan Tozza, now 19, who was featured on the account as a junior. She used the opportunity to reveal her struggle with anorexia, which she developed after being bullied about her weight in middle school. She shed about 30 pounds in just two months during her freshman year at Sachem North. Tozza, who later recovered through therapy and working with a nutritionist, said anorexia can be isolating and difficult to talk about. "I wanted to put myself out there for other people in the school who might be going through the same thing," she said. Tozza said she was "amazed by the support" from peers. The post was liked more than 300 times, and two younger students also struggling with eating disorders thanked her for sharing her story.

(Credit: Instagram / Humans of Sachem North High School) (Credit: Instagram / Humans of Sachem North High School) Juniors and seniors in Chiaramonte's peer education class must interview a student they haven't met and take their portrait. These mini-profiles are posted onto Instagram and Facebook accounts, which are collectively followed by nearly 2,000 social media users. Chiaramonte says he sees so many of his students agonize over how they present themselves on social media and he hopes the account can help teens stop scrutinizing themselves. "I want to show them that you can be real and you can be honest, and the response is going to be just as positive as if you would have posted a photo of yourself posing while on vacation," he said. In many of the posts, students discuss their aspirations -- plans to become nurses or teachers or to join the military. In others, students air their insecurities. "In 7th and 8th grade I was depressed for not being able to be myself," one teen said in a post. "I felt trapped. I got talked into starting the school track team which allowed me to come out of my shell." The more than 240 portraits on the account vary widely in subject and tone, but Chiaramonte hopes they will help students find some common ground.

(Credit: Humans of Sachem North) (Credit: Humans of Sachem North) In Emily Leath's portrait on the account, she proudly holds up 10 inches of her long brown hair, which had been sheared off her head moments earlier for a cancer fundraiser. She posed for the picture when she was at her most vulnerable, Leath, 18, said. Her father lost his battle with cancer soon after she appeared on the Instagram account, but Leath said supportive comments on the post helped her through a difficult time. "I was never one of the popular kids at school, but all the support I got was amazing," Leath said.