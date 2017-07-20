The Huntington Lighthouse Preservation Society has canceled the 2017 Musicfest, citing unexpected repairs that must be completed on the 105-year-old lighthouse.
The annual event attracts more than 1,000 boats carrying 12,000 people, according to the Town of Huntington website.
In a statement issued Thursday, society officials said that the lighthouse restoration project has made great strides, and they expect Musicfest to return “bigger and better” in 2018.
Officials also said that the Boat Holiday Parade of Lights, scheduled for Nov. 24, 2017, will be held as planned after an absence related to work on the the lighthouse’s foundation in 2016.
The restoration has been underway for six years and had been projected to be complete by this summer.
