Residents of a Huntington street have asked town officials for help over the roadway being blocked by tractor trailer trucks loading and unloading vehicles to nearby car dealerships.

Floral Avenue residents say truck drivers use their street to drop off and haul away cars from Huntington Jeep, and Jaguar/Land-Rover Huntington on East Jericho Turnpike, creating a safety hazard and diminishing their quality of life.

“There is no town code restriction” on loading and unloading on town streets, Huntington Town spokesman A.J. Carter said. “But we are researching to see if anything can be done, including changes to town code.”

Calls to both dealerships for comment were not returned. A woman who answered the phone at the Jeep dealership said they would not comment on the parking issue. No one was available to speak to the media at Jaguar/Land-Rover.

Faren Magee, a resident of Floral Avenue, said complaints about the trucks have been made for at least 14 years with neighbors reaching out to the dealerships and to police, citing public safety concerns, with no results. She said the fix is a simple one.

“No-parking signs, that’s what we want,” Magee said. “What’s frustrating to us is that the no-parking signs are going to be a nuisance to us also. If I have a party, my friends, my family, I can’t park on my own street.”

When the Jaguar dealership was built sometime between 2001 and 2004, the Huntington Zoning Board of Appeals issued a variance for the construction with conditions, one of which was that they could not load or unload on residential streets, Carter said. Drivers violated that condition as recently as November and the dealership owners paid a $2,000 fine after being taken to court over summonses by the town, Carter said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“What controls the Jaguar situation is not a general section of town code, but the specific terms of their ZBA permit; that’s why it’s enforceable in court,” Carter said.

The Jeep dealership location has had either a gas station or car dealership operating on it as far back as 1938, Carter said.

The parcel has never been presented to the zoning board for a variance that would include street use restrictions, so there are no specific conditions on the property’s use, he said.

“Something has to change,” Magee said. “It’s a safety issue for everyone involved.”