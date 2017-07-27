The Golden Dolphin Diner in Huntington owed $163,000 in state taxes when it was seized this week, according to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.
Tax officials said Thursday the property was seized with three warrants against the corporation that owns the restaurant on Route 25A — officially named Limnaria Corp., but doing business as the Golden Dolphin.
One warrant was for failure to pay withholding tax, two others were related to sales tax debt, tax officials said. The outstanding balance is for filing periods from 2015 to 2017.
Employees showed up at the diner on Wednesday to find the building closed and seizure placards posted on the windows.
Owner Theodore Caligeros was not immediately available to comment Thursday.
