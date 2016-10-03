While it’s far too early to be talking about potential impacts on Long Island, forecasters do have their eyes trained on Hurricane Matthew, a Category 4 storm that’s moving over the southern Caribbean.
As of 11 a.m. Monday the powerful storm, packing maximum sustained winds of about 140 mph, was “expected to bring life-threatening rain, wind and storm surge to portions of Haiti,” the National Hurricane Center said in a forecast advisory.
Indeed, despite possible fluctuations, the storm was “expected to remain a dangerous hurricane through the next five days,” the hurricane center said in a forecast discussion.
Hurricane conditions were expected to impact Haiti Monday night, then eastern Cuba on Tuesday, followed by the southeastern Bahamas later Tuesday, the center said.
At that point computer models diverge as to its track. Though certain models take it to the east of Florida, there’s still enough uncertainty “that direct impacts in Florida cannot be ruled out,” the center said.
As for the rest of the East Coast, “it is still too soon to determine whether, or how Matthew could” have an impact, the center said.
